Vikings Have Announced Devastating Postgame Injury News

The Minnesota Vikings have announced brutal news on injured rookie defensive back Lewis Cine.

Cine, who was the Vikings' first-round pick back in April, suffered a fracture of his lower leg during today's 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints in London.

The gruesome-looking injury occurred while Cine was participating on the Vikings' punt return team. He was carted off the field.

According to NFL Network's Stacey Dales, Cine will stay in London and have surgery to repair the break before making his way back to Minnesota.

Cine entered today having played only one defensive snap for Minnesota this season, but he made 30 special teams appearances over the last two weeks.

It sounds like his season is likely over, but hopefully Cine makes a complete recovery and returns to the field stronger than ever in 2023.

His injury has certainly put a damper on the Vikings' 3-1 start to the season.