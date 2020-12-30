Vikings RB Dalvin Cook’s Father, James, Has Reportedly Passed Away

Although this has been a frustrating season for the Minnesota Vikings as a team, Dalvin Cook has put up exceptional numbers all year long. However, the star running back will not be able to suit up with his teammates this weekend for the regular season finale.

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin is reporting that Cook had an unexpected family emergency come up on Tuesday that required him to fly down to Miami. As a result, he’ll be unable to play on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

According to a report from Chris Tomasson of St. Paul Pioneer Press, Cook’s father, James, passed away. Cook is reportedly flying back home to Miami.

James Cook was just 46 years old.

Source says that #Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is flying now back home to Miami due to his father James Cook dying at the age of 46. Cook will not play in Sunday's finale at Detroit. Source said James Cook had been diabetic. Condolences to Dalvin's family. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) December 30, 2020

Since this means Cook’s 2020 season is officially in the books, he’ll finish with 1,557 rushing yards, 361 receiving yards, and 17 total touchdowns.

Cook might not be the only member of Minnesota’s backfield unable to play in Week 17. Alexander Mattison has missed the past few weeks with a concussion, so his absence may continue.

In the event that Cook and Mattison are both out of action, the Vikings will turn to Ameer Abdullah and Mike Boone to lead their running game.

The Vikings will need a heavy dose of Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen this weekend to get past Matthew Stafford and the Lions.

Our thoughts are with the Cook family during this difficult time.