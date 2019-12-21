Vikings Insider Has Status Update On RB Dalvin Cook

Two of the best teams in the NFC will clash on Monday Night Football, as the Vikings will host the Packers. With the NFC North still up for grabs, Mike Zimmer’s team has to find a way to win without star tailback Dalvin Cook.

Minnesota has been so productive this season in large part because of Cook. The former second-round pick has totaled 1,654 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns.

Cook has been dealing with a shoulder injury for the past few weeks, but it never kept him out of action. Well, that was until he re-aggravated his injury on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to Vikings reporter Chris Tomasson, the likelihood is that Cook will be ruled out for Monday night.

For the third-straight day, the Florida State product hasn’t participated in practice.

While the Vikings are likely going to be without Cook, it appears Alexander Mattison is trending in the right direction. He’s nursing an ankle sprain but went through individual practices on Saturday.

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is not practicing with shoulder injury. As noted earlier in the week he is expected to be out Monday vs Green Bay. RB Alexander Mattison (high ankle sprain) is at practice and testing ankle in individual drills. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) December 21, 2019

All signs are pointing to Mike Boone receiving the bulk of the carries in the backfield for Minnesota. Last weekend he ran for 56 yards and two touchdowns.

Kickoff for this game is at 8:15 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium.