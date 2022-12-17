Vikings Made NFL History On Saturday Afternoon vs. Colts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 05: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts to a play during the first half against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Vikings made history this Saturday afternoon, erasing a 33-0 halftime deficit to defeat the Colts. It's the largest comeback win the NFL has ever seen.

Entering today, teams that trailed by 30 points or more at halftime had a 0-132 record in the Super Bowl era. That record has now improved to 1-132.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had an incredible second half, throwing for 417 yards after halftime. He was surgical on just about every drive in the fourth quarter.

Wide receivers K.J. Osborn and Justin Jefferson were on the receiving end of most of Cousins' passes. They combined for 280 yards and two touchdowns.

All-Pro running back Dalvin Cook also had a great game against the Colts, recording 190 yards from scrimmage.

With this comeback win, Minnesota locked up the NFC North. A loss would've opened the door for Detroit to climb up the standings.

While the Vikings still have some work to do if they want to contend for a Super Bowl, this Saturday's comeback showed they won't just roll over when things get tough.