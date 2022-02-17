The Spun

Minnesota Vikings quarterback kirk cousins warms up before a game in new yorkEAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 21: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on from the sideline during the second quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 21, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings.

That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.

“It seems to me that this Minnesota Vikings coaching staff is committed to Kirk Cousins,” Rapoport said on “NFL Now” on Thursday. “There’s potentially a contract issue. Maybe they need to work out a deal to lower his cap number. All of that could be coming. But it seems like this is a Minnesota Vikings team that is committed to Kirk Cousins for this year.”

It didn’t take fans long to start reacting to the news. Some aren’t surprised, given Cousins’ bloated contract. Others were hoping the team would finally move on and find a new quarterback.

PFF analyst Sam Monson suggested the Carolina Panthers might be the only team “desperate” enough to trade for Cousins.

“Said this on @Purple_Insider– the only team I think is even possibly desperate enough to trade for Cousins would be Carolina, and they’d still need help making the deal,” he said.

Some Vikings fans are ready for the Kirk Cousins era to come to an end.

“Please please make it stop,” he said.

One Vikings analyst doesn’t believe the report. He thinks Cousins could still be moved.

“Another clip of major talking points that don’t really tell you anything. I’m not convinced the Vikings are keeping or trading him. It’s all PR fluff,” the analyst said.

Will Cousins be back for the Vikings in 2022?

