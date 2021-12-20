Vikings Make Official Decision On Adam Thielen For Monday Night

Adam Thielen’s status for Monday night was unclear due to an ankle injury. Moments ago, the Vikings released an official update on the veteran wide receiver.

The Vikings have announced that Thielen will not suit up against the Bears tonight. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler previously reported that Thielen tested out his ankle injury during pregame warm-ups.

Thielen was officially listed as questionable for Week 15. Although he didn’t have a heavy workload in practice, the coaching staff said he would be a game-time decision.

This is the second game in a row that Thielen will miss because of his injury. If all goes well in his recovery, he could return on Dec. 26 against the Rams.

Adam Thielen was close to being able to play tonight, a source said, but the #Vikings made the decision to keep him out. He'll get another week to recover before the Rams game. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) December 20, 2021

As per usual, Thielen has been a reliable pass catcher for the Vikings. The veteran wideout has 64 receptions for 686 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

Even though Thielen is inactive, Minnesota’s passing game should be able to thrive against Chicago’s injury-riddled defense tonight. After all, the Bears will be without all four starters in the secondary.

NFL fans should expect to see a heavy dose of Justin Jefferson tonight. The second-year wideout already has 1,288 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

Kickoff for the Bears-Vikings game is at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.