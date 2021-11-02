Vikings GM Reportedly Evaluated Notable College Quarterback

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong is among the more intriguing small school quarterbacks that could be in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. Strong is having a pretty spectacular season for the Wolf Pack, and he’s caught the eye of one notable NFL GM: Rick Spielman of the Minnesota Vikings.

Strong has Nevada at 6-2 on the season. He’s completing 71.1-percent of his passes for 2,883 yards (8.1 per attempt), 24 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Right now, there isn’t a ton of clarity when it comes to the 2022 quarterback class. Entering the year, guys like UNC’s Sam Howell and USC’s Kedon Slovis had plenty of hype, but both have had relatively disappointing seasons. Liberty’s Malik Willis, Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, and Ole Miss’ Matt Corral could wind up being the surprise group at the top. Don’t discount Strong, especially if he shines when pre-draft workouts roll around.

According to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, Spielman took in Strong’s game on Saturday. He led Nevada to a 51-20 win over rival UNLV on Saturday.

A #Vikings tidbit to file away: GM Rick Spielman was in Nevada over the weekend to evaluate QB Carson Strong, according to a source. — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingStrib) November 1, 2021

Carson Strong was 37-for-49 for 417 yards, four touchdowns, and one pick. It was his second straight game over 400 yards and with four touchdowns, and his fourth 4+ touchdown game of the year.

A day later, the Vikings had a Sunday night to forget. Kirk Cousins was 23-for-35 for just 184 yards and a touchdown, averaging just 5.3 yards per attempt against the Cowboys. He was outgunned by Dallas backup Cooper Rush in a 20-16 Cowboys win.

Cousins is set to make a whopping $35 million in 2022 before becoming an unrestricted free agent ahead of the 2023 season. The Vikings can’t be overly thrilled with the results, with two total postseason games in four seasons of Cousins as the starting quarterback (both in 2019). It wouldn’t surprise to see the Vikings continue to search for other answers at the position. The team drafted Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

