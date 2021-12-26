Vikings Player Receives Punishment For Hit On Justin Fields That Got Him Ejected

Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks has officially gotten his punishment after he had a dirty hit on Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Kendricks has been fined $10,300 for the hit after he was ejected in that game as well.

Vikings LB Eric Kendricks was fined $10,300 for his hit on Bears QB Justin Fields that got him ejected, per source. — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) December 26, 2021

Kendricks was fined for unnecessary roughness after he lowered his head and hit Fields in the helmet after he slid to the ground.

During this past week, he spoke about the ejection and understood why he was penalized but thought being kicked out was a bit much.

“Obviously, I did make contact,” Kendricks told reporters Wednesday. “I get the penalty. Try to keep him safe. But at the same time, I felt the ejection was a little harsh. I tried to get out of the way. I did hit him, so I do understand the penalty. But the ejection was harsh.”

Kendricks has had another stellar season for the Vikings. He currently has 127 total tackles (72 solo) along with five sacks and two interceptions.

His team just fell to 7-8 but he still finished with seven total tackles in the loss.