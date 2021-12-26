The Spun

Vikings Player Receives Punishment For Hit On Justin Fields That Got Him Ejected

Minnesota Vikings helmetCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: A detailed photo of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks has officially gotten his punishment after he had a dirty hit on Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Kendricks has been fined $10,300 for the hit after he was ejected in that game as well.

Kendricks was fined for unnecessary roughness after he lowered his head and hit Fields in the helmet after he slid to the ground.

During this past week, he spoke about the ejection and understood why he was penalized but thought being kicked out was a bit much.

“Obviously, I did make contact,” Kendricks told reporters Wednesday. “I get the penalty. Try to keep him safe. But at the same time, I felt the ejection was a little harsh. I tried to get out of the way. I did hit him, so I do understand the penalty. But the ejection was harsh.”

Kendricks has had another stellar season for the Vikings. He currently has 127 total tackles (72 solo) along with five sacks and two interceptions.

His team just fell to 7-8 but he still finished with seven total tackles in the loss.

