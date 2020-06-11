Vikings Players Share What Mike Zimmer Told Them On Team Call

NFL teams across the country have been holding team meetings over video calls to discuss what’s been happening in America.

The Minnesota Vikings are one of those teams. Head coach Mike Zimmer reportedly shared a heartfelt message with his players on a team-wide Zoom call.

Vikings running back Ameer Abdullah, who’s been with Minnesota since 2018, shared the details of Zimmer’s message.

“I don’t understand, and maybe I haven’t given this as much attention, but I love every single one of you guys and I’ll fight for you like you’re my sons,” Zimmer said, per Abdullah.

Zimmer has been the Vikings’ head coach since 2014. He’s gone 57-38, including three trips to the playoffs.

The state of Minnesota is at the center of the nationwide protests, as George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis.

The NFL has admitted that it needs to do more to combat racial inequalities.

“Without black players, there would be no National Football League and the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans and staff,” Roger Goodell said.

The NFL’s official Twitter account released Goodell’s statement with the following message:

“We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter,” the NFL said.

The 2020 NFL season will be unlike any other – for more reasons than one.