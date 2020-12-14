The Spun

Vikings Release Veteran WR Following Sunday’s Loss

Four Minnesota Vikings helmets sitting on the field.EDEN PRAIRIE, MN - MAY 3: Helmets belonging to the Minnesota Vikings are seen during a rookie minicamp on May 3, 2012 at Winter Park in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. On Monday, the NFC North franchise released a veteran wide receiver.

Minnesota lost to Tampa Bay, 26-14, on Sunday afternoon. The loss dropped the Vikings to 6-7 on the season. Minnesota is still alive for a playoff berth, but it’s not looking likely.

The Vikings signed veteran wide receiver Tajaé Sharpe in free agency before the 2020 season. He’ll finish the regular season elsewhere, though.

Sharpe has been released by the Vikings following Sunday’s loss. The veteran NFL wide receiver will hit the waiver market and hope to be picked up by a new team for the stretch run.

Minnesota announced the roster move on social media.

Sharpe finishes his Vikings tenure without recording a catch.

The 25-year-old wide receiver signed a one-year contract with Minnesota back in March. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans. Sharpe recorded 91 catches for 1,154 yards and eight touchdowns during his time with the Titans.

Minnesota, 6-7 on the season, will look to get to the .500 mark on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Kickoff between the Vikings and the Bears is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX.


