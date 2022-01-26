Vikings Reportedly Decide On New General Manager

After failing to reach the playoffs in 2021, the Minnesota Vikings decided to clean house, firing head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman. After a few weeks of searching, the Vikings have filled their first big vacancy.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Vikings are hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their new general manager. Adofo-Mensah has served as the Cleveland Browns’ vice president of football operations since 2020.

Prior to joining the Browns, Adofo-Mensah spent seven years with the San Francisco 49ers as their football research and development department. Per ESPN, Adofo-Mensah will be tasked with and have final say over the Vikings’ next head coach.

The Vikings have already done initial interviews with eight candidates. But given Adofo-Mensah’s former ties to the 49ers, San Francisco’s defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is someone to keep an eye on.

As for the Cleveland Browns, they will receive draft pick compensation as a result of hiring Adofo-Mensah.

Vikings hired Browns’ VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their general manager, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 26, 2022

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a 10-year run with Rick Spielman at the helm that saw them make the playoffs four times and win two NFC North titles. In 2017, the Vikings made the NFC Championship Game, but lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Vikings made the playoffs again in 2019, but are 15-16 over the past two years.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has a lot of tough decisions to make regarding his current roster. Solvin the team’s quarterback issues is going to be on the top of his list in the offseason.

Did the Vikings make the right hire here? Who will Adofo-Mensah hire as the Vikings’ next head coach?