Vikings Reportedly Make Decision On Tight End Kyle Rudolph

On Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings finally made a decision on veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Vikings are releasing Rudolph. Minnesota drafted him in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft and he spent his entire career with the Vikings.

However, Minnesota finally decided it was time to move on as the new league year draws near.

Here’s the news form Rapoport.

The #Vikings are releasing veteran TE Kyle Rudolph, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. End of an era in Minnesota. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2021

While the two are finally parting ways, Rudolph said he wants to focus on what they accomplished together more-so than the fact that it’s come to an end.

“So while I understand that a lot of the news today is going to focus on me and the team parting ways, I’d personally rather focus on the flip side of that: the fact that me and the Vikings stayed together for 10 whole seasons,” he said in a piece for the Players’ Tribune. “An insane run in today’s NFL. I mean, we made it to a third contract with each other. That’s rare. I got to be the longest-tenured player in literally the entire organization.”

Rudolph will become a free agent for the first time in his career at the age of 31. He was named to the Pro Bowl twice during his decade in Minnesota, in 2012 and 2017.

The Vikings will save just over $5 million by releasing Rudolph.

Where will he land next?