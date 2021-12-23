Vikings Reportedly Make New Decision On RB Dalvin Cook

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been essential to the team’s last two wins. But they may be without him for their next game against the Los Angeles Rams.

On Thursday, the Vikings placed Cook on the reserve/COVID-19 list. With just three days before the game, it’s unlikely that he is taken off the list in time for Sunday.

With over 300 yards from scrimmage over the past two games, Cook has given the Vikings a massive boost on offense. He now has the team on the cusp of making the playoffs. Despite missing three games this season, he’s still managed to rush for over 1,000 yards for the third year in a row.

In 11 games, Cook has 1,067 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He has 1,288 yards from scrimmage.

The #Vikings have placed RB Dalvin Cook on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2021

These final three weeks of the season are very likely going to be decided by which teams have the fewest players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Some teams have managed to cope better than others. The Los Angeles Rams managed to win their game over the rival Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday with numerous players out. But there’s no denying that the playoff picture has changed because of all the absences.

As for Cook, he’ll likely be replaced by Alexander Mattison, who has been a solid second option at running back for the Vikings this years. With how shaky the Vikings defense has been at times, they’ll need him to do his best Cook impression against the Rams this weekend.

Will the Vikings be able to hold things down without Dalvin Cook if he can’t play?