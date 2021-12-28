Vikings Reportedly Signing New Quarterback On Tuesday

Earlier this week, the Minnesota Vikings announced backup quarterback Sean Mannion tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, he won’t be suiting up for this weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers. With Mannion out, the Vikings needed a backup quarterback just in case starting quarterback Kirk Cousins goes down.

On Tuesday afternoon, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero revealed the Vikings did just that. According to his report, the team signed veteran quarterback Kyle Sloter to the active roster.

“A reunion: The Vikings are signing QB Kyle Sloter to the 53-man roster, per source. Backup QB Sean Mannion tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, so extra depth (and COVID insurance) behind Kirk Cousins,” Pelissero said.



Sloter started his NFL career with the Denver Broncos in 2017. Since then, he’s bounced around the league, playing for six different NFL teams.

His longest stint in the league came with the Vikings from 2017-18. After spending time with the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders, he’s heading back to Minnesota.

Vikings fans hope he won’t have to suit up on short notice.