Vikings Reportedly Suffered Major Injury Blow Last Night

Last night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys was a rough one for the Minnesota Vikings. But as if losing the game wasn’t a bitter enough pill to swallow, they may have lost one of their most important players too.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Vikings pass rusher Danielle Hunter is may have suffered a torn pec last night. He’s getting an MRI to confirm the diagnosis, but could be out for the season if it is.

Hunter is the Vikings’ top pass rusher and leads the team in all major pass rushing categories. He has 6.0 sacks, six tackles for loss and 10 QB hits – all of which lead the Vikings.

Hunter left midway through yesterday’s game. He wound up playing just under 40-percent of the team’s defensive snaps in the 20-16 loss to the Cowboys.

#Vikings pass-rusher Danielle Hunter is feared to have suffered a torn pec, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. He’s having an MRI this morning to confirm the diagnosis. If confirmed, it would knock the Pro Bowler out for the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2021

When healthy, Danielle Hunter is an elite pass rusher who’s good for double-digit sacks on a regular basis. He’s recorded at least 12 sacks in three of his last four seasons.

Hunter recorded 29.0 sacks between 2018 and 2019, making the Pro Bowl in both seasons. But he missed the entirety of the 2020 season with a neck injury.

Now he’s on the verge of missing the final 10 games of this season too. If he doesn’t bounce back in 2022, the Vikings may not be inclined to let Hunter play the final year of his contract in 2023.

Will we see Danielle Hunter return to form next season?