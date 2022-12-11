Vikings Standout Will Reportedly Miss Sunday's Game

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 11: A general view of the stadium before the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints game on September 11, 2017 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings will reportedly be without one of their top offensive linemen again on Sunday.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who has missed the last two games with a concussion, is set to miss today's game at Detroit as well, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Darrisaw had declared himself "good to go" for this week on Friday afternoon, but it sounds like the Vikings want to err on the side of caution and let the 2021 first-round pick rest one more game.

"Safety is most important and he should get a full week of work in practice next week and continue to progress from there," Rapoport tweeted this morning.

Darrisaw suffered his concussion in the Vikings' 40-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 20. Without him, Minnesota has managed to beat the Patriots and Jets in consecutive weeks.

The 10-2 Vikings will face the surging 5-7 Lions at 1 p.m. ET today.