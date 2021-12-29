Vikings WR Adam Thielen Reportedly Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery

Earlier: This past Sunday, veteran wideout Adam Thielen returned to the Minnesota Vikings‘ lineup after missing two games due to an ankle sprain. Unfortunately, he re-aggravated his ankle injury in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Chad Graff of The Athletic had a major update on Thielen’s status to share with the NFL world this Wednesday. It turns out Thielen will miss the rest of the regular season.

Per Graff, Thielen underwent surgery on his ankle. There is currently no timetable available for his return to full strength.

This is a tough blow to the Vikings’ offense, especially with a pivotal matchup coming up against the Green Bay Packers.

Vikings WR Adam Thielen underwent season-ending surgery on his ankle yesterday, per sources. https://t.co/no9SxKUD3D — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) December 29, 2021

Thielen will finish the 2021 season with 67 receptions for 726 yards and 10 touchdowns. He most likely would’ve had close to a 1,000-yard season if he was healthy.

Now that Thielen is officially out for the rest of the season, K.J. Osborn will slide into the No. 2 role on the Vikings’ depth chart. The second-year wide receiver is having a nice year thus far, hauling in 46 passes for 584 yards and four touchdowns.

Of course, the Vikings will need Justin Jefferson to keep putting up All-Pro numbers if they want to make a potential playoff run.

The Vikings need a win this Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Update: Thielen has officially been placed on IR.

Vikings have placed WR Adam Thielen on IR with a season-ending ankle injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2021

His season is done with two games to go.