On Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts sent a proposal to the league regarding its current overtime rules. This proposal would guarantee that each team gets at least one possession in overtime.

There has been a lot of talk about the NFL’s overtime rules over the past few weeks due to the ending of the Bills-Chiefs game earlier this year.

The idea of each team getting at least one possession in overtime might sound great to some people, but Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen isn’t a fan of this idea.

“If you just get a stop on defense both teams get a possession,” Thielen tweeted. “Go down and score a touchdown on first possession of overtime and you deserve to win!”

If you just get a stop on defense both teams get a possession! Go down and score a touchdown on first possession of overtime and you deserve to win! https://t.co/gn5wzBmV1x — Adam Thielen (@athielen19) February 28, 2022

Thielen does bring up a good point about defenses needing just one stop in overtime.

Of course, Thielen doesn’t speak for everyone. There are probably more than a few players who want the NFL to change it overtime rules.

Do you think the NFL should make a change to this rule for the 2022 season?