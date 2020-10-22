Vikings Star To Reportedly Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

It’s been a rough day for the Minnesota Vikings, specifically Mike Zimmer’s defense. That unit has just lost its best defensive ends for the rest of the season.

With the Vikings’ playoff hopes this season dwindling away by the second, the front office has decided to trade Yannick Ngakoue to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2021 second-round pick and conditional fifth-round pick. He had five sacks and two forced fumbles in six games.

Ngakoue isn’t the only pass rusher that won’t be suiting up for Minnesota again this season. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Vikings will not have Danielle Hunter the rest of this season either.

Rapoport is reporting that Hunter is undergoing season-ending surgery to clean up a herniated disc. He was placed on injured reserve to start the season, but there was some hope internally that he’d return later in the year.

#Vikings star Danielle Hunter is having surgery to clean up a herniated disc, knocking him out for 2020, per me & @TomPelissero. MIN has a decision this offseason: Make Hunter the highest-paid defender in football or trade him. Have we seen the last of him in a Vikings uniform👀 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2020

The Vikings will have a tough decision to make regarding Hunter’s future.

Hunter is worth a ton of money when healthy, but Minnesota might want to move off him due to the uncertainty surrounding his health.

Over the past two seasons, Hunter has compiled 142 tackles, 29 sacks and three forced fumbles. Those are gaudy numbers that put into perspective just how dominant he can be when healthy.

We’ve seen plenty of crazy trades in the past though, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Hunter is moved at the deadline.