Vikings WR Adam Thielen Suffers Injury At Practice

Over the weekend the Minnesota Vikings surprised the NFL world by taking down the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Wild Card round. It was yet another heartbreaking loss for the Saints, but a special moment for the Vikings – namely quarterback Kirk Cousins.

All of the talk heading into the game revolved around Cousins’ inability to “win the big game.” Well, he did it on Sunday, leading Minnesota to a 26-20 overtime win over New Orleans.

As the Vikings gear up for their next challenge, the team received some tough news. Star wide receiver Adam Thielen was limited in practice, while fellow wideout Stefon Diggs missed practice entirely.

According to a report from NFL.com, Thielen was limited with an ankle injury – which he suffered during practice.

Stefon Diggs (illness) misses practice; Adam Thielen (ankle) limitedhttps://t.co/e0e6CwY0Vs pic.twitter.com/M4eP7mVzn7 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 8, 2020

Thielen led the Vikings with seven receptions for 129 yards on Sunday afternoon. His 43-yard reception in overtime set up the game-winning touchdown from Cousins to tight end Kyle Rudolph.

Minnesota needs both Thielen and Diggs to be at full strength if they want to take down the San Francisco 49ers this weekend.

San Francisco and Minnesota are set for a 4:35 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday afternoon. The game will be broadcast on NBC.

The 49ers enter as a touchdown favorite.