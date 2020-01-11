The Spun

Vikings WR Suffered Nasty Injury In Practice Before 49ers Game

Adam Thielen celebrating a touchdown.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 28: Adam Thielen #19 of the Minnesota Vikings catches the ball in the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Adam Thielen suffered an ankle injury earlier this week during practice. As you’d expect, the news instantly sent Minnesota Vikings fans into a state of shock.

Fortunately for the Vikings, the team fully expects to have Thielen this afternoon against the San Francisco 49ers.

Thielen had an incredible showing against the New Orleans Saints last Sunday. His performance is one of the main reasons that Minnesota advanced to the Divisional Round.

During practice on Wednesday, Thielen suffered a gash on his ankle that required stitches. Earlier today, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had a rather interesting update on that injury.

“From what I understand, he immediately reached down and felt his own Achilles,” Rapoport said. “He realized it was intact and realized it wasn’t a major injury.”

Rapoport said that Thielen received four stitches for the injury.

Here’s the full report from Rapoport:

It certainly sounds like a gruesome injury, but it shouldn’t affect Thielen’s availability. Despite being listed as questionable, he’s expected to play.

The Vikings will take the field at 4:35 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium. It’ll be interesting to see how Thielen holds up just a few days after receiving stitches.


