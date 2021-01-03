Watch: Kirk Cousins’ Touchdown Celebration Is Going Viral

Today’s game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions doesn’t really mean anything – both teams have been eliminated from the playoffs, so they’re just playing for draft position – but it’s still been pretty entertaining.

Minnesota leads Detroit, 37-29, early in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon.

There was some major controversy with the Vikings’ latest touchdown, though. A ridiculous roughing the passer penalty kept Minnesota’s drive alive.

This was called a roughing the passer penalty on a 4th and goal attempt by the Vikings:

This call makes no sense. Arguably the worst roughing call I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/5QjTLy2yJ1 — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) January 3, 2021

Seriously, that was called a roughing the passer penalty. The NFL is trying to protect its quarterbacks and prevent injuries, but come on, that is just absurd.

Seconds later, the Vikings scored a touchdown. Kirk Cousins’ touchdown celebration is now going viral on social media.

Minnesota’s quarterback hit the “Griddy” with his teammates behind him.

Check it out:

Kirk Cousins hits the Griddy 😂 He gave it his all @brgridiron (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/6Dpu6Dwa0x — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 3, 2021

Cousins has thrown for 349 yards and three touchdowns, adding two rushes for five yards and one score on the ground.

Minnesota will improve to 7-9 on the season with a win on Sunday, while Detroit will drop to 5-11 on the year with a loss.