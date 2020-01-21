NFL Getting Crushed For Its Latest Pro Bowl Player Selection

Since the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers punched their ticket into the Super Bowl, players from both teams that are eligible for the Pro Bowl must give up their spot. As a result, the NFL had to pick out a few replacements before this weekend.

Richard Sherman was scheduled to play for the NFC at cornerback, but instead he’ll be making his third appearance in the Super Bowl.

While there were many deserving candidates that could have replaced Sherman, the NFL made a controversial choice by going with Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes.

There’s no denying that Rhodes used to be an elite cornerback. That being said, the reality is that Rhodes wasn’t even the best defensive back on the Vikings this past season – Trae Waynes was far more productive.

Rhodes has a reputation of being one of the most physical cornerbacks in football. However, there aren’t many people thrilled that he’s heading to the Pro Bowl in Orlando.

In fact, the folks over at Pro Football Focus are baffled that Rhodes will be at the Pro Bowl.

Pro Football Focus had almost every cornerback in the NFL graded higher than Rhodes.

120 CBs were on the field for 300+ snaps this season 6 had a lower PFF grade than Pro Bowler Xavier Rhodes pic.twitter.com/TgK0tszWN5 — PFF (@PFF) January 21, 2020

Xavier Rhodes just got added to the Pro Bowl? Bahahahhaha — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) January 21, 2020

Rhodes isn’t the only member of the Vikings that received a late invitation to the Pro Bowl. Kirk Cousins, Everson Griffen, C.J. Ham and Eric Kendricks will all be going as well.

This weekend could be the final time that Rhodes suits up as a member of the Vikings. Many analysts believe he’ll be on the move this offseason.

Either way, the fact that Rhodes will be making his third Pro Bowl appearance is pretty bizarre.