There’s A ‘Running Joke’ About An Aaron Rodgers Trade

It’s widely understood that in the event that Aaron Rodgers is traded by the Green Bay Packers, it’ll be a trade out of the NFC North. That understanding has led to an interesting inside joke within NFL circles.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, there’s a running joke among people he’s spoken to that the other three NFC North teams should chip in draft picks to a trade with the Packers just to get him out of the division. Rodgers has a 70-percent win rate against division rivals and has led the Packers to seven NFC North titles.

“Look at this record for Rodgers against the NFC North. The running joke among people I talk to is that the NFC North teams, Chicago, Minnesota, Detroit, they should chip in draft picks to get Aaron Rodgers up out of there to another team so they could start winning more games,” Fowler said, via Bleacher Report. “He’s winning 70-plus percent of his games against these teams. And so, I actually checked in on this, it’s not really possible because any team making a deal would have to give or receive nominal value in return. So, you gotta get picks or a player. So, if you’re the Vikings, you can’t just give draft picks away and then get a guy out of your division. But it is sort of a running joke, and I think teams probably wouldn’t complain if that was the case.”

It’s not the craziest idea in the world if you think about it. In theory, a team like the Lions could engage an interested team like the Denver Broncos in a three-team trade to help Denver sweeten the trade deal.

Aaron Rodgers is currently engaged in a standoff with the Green Bay Packers over his future with the team. He reportedly wants out – either via a trade, or by simply retiring.

Any move that leads to the three-time MVP not playing for the Packers in 2021 will obviously delight the Vikings, Lions and Bears.

If they can sit back and let it happen without lifting a finger, they’ll be delighted. But if getting rid of Rodgers means parting with a draft pick, it might be a sacrifice worth making for their immediate futures.