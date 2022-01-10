The NFC’s Playoff Matchups Have Officially Been Set

Following the 49ers’ overtime win over the Rams, the NFC playoff field is officially set.

With their victory, San Francisco clinched a berth for themselves and eliminated the Saints. The 49ers are the No. 6 seed and will go on the road to play the third-seeded Dallas Cowboys next weekend.

The Rams would have been the No. 2 seed with a win, but fell to No. 4 with their loss this afternoon. They will host their division rivals, the No. 5 seed Arizona Cardinals, in the wild card round.

In the final NFC wild card matchup, the second-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Philadelphia Eagles, the No. 7 seed.

NFC playoff picture is set: 1) Packers (Bye + home-field)

2) Bucs

3) Cowboys

4) Rams

5) Cardinals

6) 49ers

7) Eagles Wild Card Weekend:

– Eagles @ Bucs

– 49ers @ Cowboys

– Cardinals @ Rams — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 10, 2022

While the Niners and Cowboys did not meet in the regular season, the Rams and Cardinals split their annual series and the Bucs beat the Eagles in Philly back in mid-October.

Overall, we’re looking at three really fun wild card matchups next week. The television schedule for all of the games will be out soon, once the AFC playoff bracket is locked in later tonight.