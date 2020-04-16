NFC Scout Has Incredibly Honest Quote On Joe Burrow

LSU’s Joe Burrow is expected to be the No. 1 pick next Thursday, barring a last-minute stunner. One year ago at this time, few people would have predicted that would be the case.

Burrow had a decent first season at LSU after transferring from Ohio State, but certainly didn’t appear to be on the precipice of one of the greatest seasons by a quarterback in college football history. His emergence last fall is the reason he’s slated to go No. 1 overall.

NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero published an article today featuring anonymous quotes about this year’s top quarterback prospects from various scouts and coaches. One NFC Scout was brutally honest about Burrow and how far his stock has risen in a year.

“There’s a lot of scouts out there lying their asses off about where they had him last year, because there’s no f—— way you could’ve put that (2018) tape on and thought he was better than a late-round pick,” the scout told Pelissero.

To be fair, the scout went on to be complimentary of Burrow, saying “good for [him]” that he was able to improve so much.

“He’s got the right makeup. You saw his leadership. You saw his mental toughness,” the scout added.

In 2019, Burrow threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns, up from 2,894 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2018. For good measure, he ran for 368 yards and five more scores.