The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

1 NFL Team Is Expected To Be ‘Most Aggressive’ In Draft

A general view of the stage at the NFL Draft.ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: A video board displays the text "ON THE CLOCK" for the New England Patriots during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The highly-anticipated 2020 NFL Draft is just a few days away. One report suggests a team from the NFC South is expected to be the “most aggressive” in attempting to move up in the draft order.

The Atlanta Falcons are trying to make the most of Matt Ryan’s latter years. The quality NFL starter still has plenty left in the tank, but unless Atlanta improves the roster, the Falcons will struggle to make it out of their own division.

The Falcons will likely use their No. 16 pick in the upcoming draft on a defensive prospect. But the value at No. 16 compared to a top-five pick is a massive difference.

NFL insider Chris Mortensen reports the Falcons are expected to be the “most aggressive” in the upcoming draft. Atlanta could even move into the top five, trading the No. 16 pick in the process.

There are several prospects the Falcons could be targeting in the top five. Obviously, DE Chase Young is the most sought-after defensive prospect. But it’s highly unlikely the Redskins trade away their No. 2 pick.

Other players the Falcons could be targeting include Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah and Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons.

For the first time in years, the draft has plenty of intrigue and mystery with just a few days to go.

Reader Interactions


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.