1 Sunday Afternoon NFL Game Might Be In Jeopardy

One of the NFL’s Sunday afternoon games appears to be in major jeopardy of being postponed or even cancelled.

Falcons defensive back A.J. Terrell was placed on the COVID-19 list on Saturday. He’s the first player this season that’ll miss a game as a result of the coronavirus. Now, it appears the Falcons’ game against the Bears on Sunday is in danger of being altered.

Terrell reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Now, the Falcons must work quickly to quarantine those who came in contact with Terrell. The NFL isn’t taking chances when it comes to COVID-19. If Atlanta’s protocol calls for it, their game on Sunday could wind up being cancelled.

Of course, no decisions have been made just yet. Atlanta’s organization will continue to conduct contact tracing and COVID-19 testing through Sunday morning. Sunday morning’s results will reportedly “guide it all.”

The NFL won’t risk a COVID-19 outbreak. If the Falcons deem the risk is too great, Sunday’s game could end up being postponed or cancelled.

For now, the game is on, though. Atlanta is looking for its first win of the season. Last week, the Falcons had a massive lead on the Dallas Cowboys only to fall apart in the second half.

We’ll see if last week’s collapse impacts the Falcons’ performance against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Right now, though, Atlanta is simply hoping the game can actually take place as scheduled.