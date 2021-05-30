2 More Teams Mentioned For A Julio Jones Trade

To some teams, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones could very well be the final piece to a championship puzzle. So it should be no surprise that a few new teams with title aspirations are emerging as contenders to trade for him.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, two new teams appear interested in gaining the seven-time Pro Bowler’s services. Those two teams are the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens.

For the 49ers, Fowler said the team is watching closely, but is unsure of how much they’d give up for him after their blockbuster trade to move up in the 2021 NFL Draft. As for the Ravens, they are willing to “get involved at the right price.”

“Asking around league on Julio Jones, teams are watching 49ers closely, though uncertain how far they’d go after giving up 1s for Trey Lance,” Fowler wrote. “Ravens would be willing to get involved at right price. High demand plus $15M salary a hurdle. Teams could ask ATL to cover some cost.”

Asking around league on Julio Jones, teams are watching 49ers closely, though uncertain how far they'd go after giving up 1s for Trey Lance. Ravens would be willing to get involved at right price. High demand plus $15M salary a hurdle. Teams could ask ATL to cover some cost. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 30, 2021

Julio Jones (perhaps inadvertently) told the sports world last week that he’s “gone” from Atlanta after 10 years with the team that drafted him. Speculation on his destination has run wild ever since.

The Baltimore Ravens have made the playoffs three years in a row but could probably use a veteran, game-breaking wide receiver to keep defenses honest for former MVP Lamar Jackson.

San Francisco are two years removed from making the Super Bowl and now have a rookie quarterback. While they have an all-world tight end, a wide receiver like Jones could make life very easy for Lance early in his career.

Will Julio Jones get traded to either the San Francisco 49ers or Baltimore Ravens?