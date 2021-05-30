Report: 2 Teams Have Discussed A Julio Jones Trade

Julio Jones looks like he’ll be the next major NFL star to be traded this offseason as the cap-strapped Falcons look to cut costs before the start of the 2021 campaign. Atlanta should have a number of suitors for the former All Pro wide receiver and appears to just be waiting for the right offer.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, two teams have gone as far as to discuss a trade for Jones with the Falcons. Both the Rams and the Titans have spoken with Atlanta’s front office about a potential deal, per Pro Football Talk.

Tennessee has been connected to Jones for the past few weeks as Titans star wideout A.J. Brown has been relentless in trying to get the 32-year-old to join him in Nashville, with a series of messages this last week.

But the Rams are a new contender to add to the mix. Sean McVay has already built a strong receiving unit around newly acquired quarterback Matthew Stafford, but adding Jones could give Los Angeles a more reliable deep threat.

Report: Rams and Titans have talked to Falcons about a Julio Jones trade, but nothing imminent. https://t.co/U7QtbM0lzV — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 30, 2021

However, the interest from the Rams might reveal something else, according to Garafolo. Considering the organization’s lack of first round picks over the next few years, LA’s interest in Jones shows that the Falcons probably haven’t been offered the first rounder that they’ve asked for.

Atlanta has been bullish on the asking price for its All Pro veteran wide receiver, which should make the next week fairly interesting. Garafolo seemed skeptical that the Falcons would be offered a first round pick and just recently Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said that other teams thought Jones being worth a first rounder was “outlandish.”

The Rams join a collection of other contenders that have reportedly expressed interest in Jones this offseason. The Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers have also been mentioned as possible destinations for the 32-year-old.

Time will tell which team packages together the best deal.