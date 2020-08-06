2-Time Pro Bowl RB Devonta Freeman Updates His Situation

Former NFL rushing touchdown leader Devonta Freeman is still without a team with only a month before the regular season.

Unlike some other teams though it doesn’t appear to be due to a lack of interest. Freeman has been linked to a number of teams since the Atlanta Falcons released him in March.

But in a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Freeman made it clear that he has a few boxes that need checking for his next team. Taking a page out of Mike Singletary’s book, he declared that he wants to win and wants to “be around guys that want to win.”

“I want to win so bad,” Freeman said. “I want to be around guys that want to win.”

As for the specific place he wants to go, Freeman remained quiet. He said he wants to go somewhere where he’ll be “highly utilized” and get opportunities to play.

“Picking the right spot where I can be really, really highly utilized and get a real good opportunity,” Freeman said. “The business part with the contracts, of course that’s always up there as well.”

Injuries have derailed what appeared to be a bright future when he was taken by the Falcons in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Between 2015 and 2017, Freeman recorded 3,000 yards and 29 touchdowns while adding another 163 receptions for 1,357 receiving yards.

For his efforts in 2015 and 2016, he earned back-to-back Pro Bowl selections and Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2015.

Will Devonta Freeman sign with a team this season? And will he return to his 2015-2017 form in his new home?