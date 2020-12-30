A.J. Brown Has 1-Word Response To Julio Jones Trade Rumors

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler made headlines with a column that suggested Julio Jones could be on the trade block.

No, the Atlanta Falcons aren’t set to move on from their star wide receiver any time soon. However, Fowler noted that we’ve seen two big-time wide receivers traded recently.

Both DeAndre Hopkins and Stephon Diggs wound up on new teams heading into the 2020 season. That led Fowler to posit whether Julio Jones could be the next star wide receiver to be traded.

Well, Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown saw the trade speculation and had a one-word response. “Dumb,” he said about the prospect of trading one of the best wide receivers ever.

Let’s be clear in that Fowler is NOT reporting that the Falcons are planning to or even might trade Jones. Rather the column focused on predictions from random NFL executives for the 2021 season.

NFL executives he spoke with told Fowler there could be more trades on the horizon.

“I think there will be a lot of teams trying to swing trades — more sellers than buyers — because of the cap, and some big names will be available,” said an NFC exec. “I could see someone like that.”

Stranger things have happened, but trading Julio Jones seems a bit far-fetched right now. The veteran wide receiver battled injuries in 2020, but is still dominant when healthy.