Adam Schefter Has The Latest On Falcons vs. Vikings

The Atlanta Falcons won’t be using their facility this Thursday due to a positive COVID-19 test, but their upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings doesn’t appear to be in jeopardy at this moment.

Atlanta placed defensive tackle Marlon Davidson on the Reserve-COVID-19 list following its matchup with Carolina. There were concerns the team had four additional cases this Thursday. Fortunately, only one of those positive tests was confirmed.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter said there is no change to the status of Sunday’s game between the Falcons and Vikings at this time.

This makes sense since Atlanta only has two positive cases right now. If that number increases in the coming days, then we could see the NFL rearrange its schedule for Week 6.

There is no change to the status of Sunday's Falcons-Vikings at this time. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2020

Atlanta is doing all its work this afternoon from home in order to minimize the spread of the virus.

“Out of an abundance of caution following one new positive test, we have made the decision to stop all in-person work at IBM Performance Field Thursday and will conduct all operations virtually,” the Falcons said in a statement. “This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and medical officials. The health and safety of our team is our highest priority.”

Assuming the Falcons battle the Vikings this weekend, it’ll be Raheem Morris’ first game as the interim head coach. He’ll try and lead the team to their first win of the season.