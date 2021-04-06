Adam Schefter Says Another Big NFL Draft Trade Is Possible

With the NFL Draft roughly three weeks away, ESPN insider Adam Schefter believes we could see a major trade go down soon that would shake up the entire board.

The Atlanta Falcons currently own the fourth pick in the draft, but they’re reportedly open to moving out of that spot if they can acquire a haul of picks.

“With teams locked into the first three overall picks, the Atlanta Falcons now have received trade calls from multiple teams and ‘are open to moving’ out of the No. 4 spot,” Schefter tweeted.

Atlanta’s willingness to move out of the No. 4 spot indicates that its front office doesn’t want one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft.

It’s possible that Justin Fields and Trey Lance would be available when the Falcons are on the clock. They’d give the franchise a worthy successor to Matt Ryan, but a trade would quickly dispel that idea.

We’ve already seen one major trade happen this offseason, as the 49ers moved all the way up to the No. 3 pick in a stunning trade with the Dolphins. That move was made by John Lynch so he can acquire a young quarterback for Kyle Shanahan.

Considering there are several intriguing quarterback prospects in this year’s class, the Falcons should have no problem finding a trade partner. Whether they want to pull the trigger on a deal is a different story.