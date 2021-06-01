The Spun

Anonymous NFL Figure Has Telling Comment On Julio Jones

Atlanta Falcons superstar Julio Jones celebrating a touchdown reception.ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 26: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates a touchdown during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Julio Jones wants out of Atlanta. The Falcons appear to be willing to trade him. Plenty of teams are interested. So what’s the holdup? His age.

Jones is 32 years old. While still talented, there are concerns the Falcons receiver’s skill-set is starting to fade. That could prevent teams from giving up high-draft picks to acquire the elite wideout.

The Falcons are reportedly seeking a first-round NFL Draft pick in exchange for Jones. If true, is it worth it for Jones? At his age? Depends on the team you’re asking.

One anonymous NFL source told Josina Anderson that Jones is still “legit,” but there are concerns considering he’s an “older player.” If teams are willing to look past Jones’ age, giving up a first-round pick seems like a no-brainer.

Let’s not forget Julio Jones is just one year removed from a 99-catch, 1,394-yard and six-touchdown season. And it’s not like he wasn’t productive last year (51 catches for 771 yards and three touchdowns in nine games).

Jones could work wonders for offenses needing another deep threat (looking at you New England Patriots). His tall frame is always going to be a weapon – especially in the red-zone – regardless of whether or not his speed starts to decline.

Jones’ age is absolutely a concern. But for teams that feel they’re close to contending for a division title or perhaps even a Super Bowl, giving up a first-round pick to acquire the elite veteran wideout appears worth it.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.