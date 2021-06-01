Anonymous NFL Figure Has Telling Comment On Julio Jones

Julio Jones wants out of Atlanta. The Falcons appear to be willing to trade him. Plenty of teams are interested. So what’s the holdup? His age.

Jones is 32 years old. While still talented, there are concerns the Falcons receiver’s skill-set is starting to fade. That could prevent teams from giving up high-draft picks to acquire the elite wideout.

The Falcons are reportedly seeking a first-round NFL Draft pick in exchange for Jones. If true, is it worth it for Jones? At his age? Depends on the team you’re asking.

One anonymous NFL source told Josina Anderson that Jones is still “legit,” but there are concerns considering he’s an “older player.” If teams are willing to look past Jones’ age, giving up a first-round pick seems like a no-brainer.

One league source this am regarding Atlanta and Julio Jones: "He's legit still (superb), but older player. Falcons are asking a lot. They may get it. I don't know. So whether those teams have a 1st or not, is it good business to give it away?" 2nd team w/i 24hrs lamenting price. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 1, 2021

Let’s not forget Julio Jones is just one year removed from a 99-catch, 1,394-yard and six-touchdown season. And it’s not like he wasn’t productive last year (51 catches for 771 yards and three touchdowns in nine games).

Jones could work wonders for offenses needing another deep threat (looking at you New England Patriots). His tall frame is always going to be a weapon – especially in the red-zone – regardless of whether or not his speed starts to decline.

Jones’ age is absolutely a concern. But for teams that feel they’re close to contending for a division title or perhaps even a Super Bowl, giving up a first-round pick to acquire the elite veteran wideout appears worth it.