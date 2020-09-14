Atlanta Falcons Add Former 1st-Round WR To Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons are making a fairly high-profile addition to their enlarged practice squad this week.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Falcons are adding former Minnesota Vikings first-round pick Laquon Treadwell to the squad. Treadwell was previously signed by the Falcons in March after his contract with Minnesota expired. But he was released before the start of the NFL season.

Treadwell was a star wideout at Ole Miss from 2013 to 2015. He earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors in 2015, and was a First-Team All-SEC and Third-Team All-American in 2015.

When he left Ole Miss to enter the 2016 NFL Draft, Treadwell was the Rebels’ all-time leader in receptions with 202. But a poor showing at the Scouting Combine nearly tanked his draft stock.

The #Falcons are expected to sign WR Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad, source said. Former #Vikings first-round pick was with Atlanta in camp. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 14, 2020

Laquon Treadwell went No. 23 overall to the Vikings at the draft, but he made no impact as a rookie. Despite appearing in nine games for Minnesota, he finished the year with one catch for 15 yards and was only targeted three times.

Unfortunately, that trend of limited contributions continued throughout his four years in Minnesota.

Over the next two years, Treadwell appeared in 31 games, but recorded a grand total of 55 receptions for 502 yards and one touchdown. After recording just nine catches for 184 yards and a touchdown in 2019, Minnesota parted ways with him.

Treadwell will have a lot of work to do in order to get significant NFL snaps again. But it’s better than being out of the league.