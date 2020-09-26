Details Emerging From Falcons Player’s Positive Test Result

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell is the first NFL player that will miss time due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The hits keep coming for Atlanta. The news comes after the team blew a massive lead to the Dallas Cowboys n Week 2, to fall to 0-2 on the season. Terrell’s absence also comes at a very bad spot for the Falcons.

The team is already without fellow cornerback Kendall Sheffield and safety Ricardo Allen due to injury. While the team’s Week 3 opponent, the Chicago Bears, aren’t exactly the Kansas City Chiefs, Mitchell Trubisky has plenty to prove and can put up some numbers against a weak secondary.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has more details on A.J. Terrell’s positive test, and it’s not great. Terrell practiced on Friday after his test, before the results came in. That means the Falcons will have to contact trace others that came into close contact with him.

Falcons got the news about CB A.J. Terrell's test today; it was from a test he took Friday morning. Terrell practiced Friday. Now immediate contact tracing goes into effect, per league protocols, but the Falcons have not gotten any other positive test results. https://t.co/0mqy9dNLUG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2020

We’ve seen contact tracing knock out large chunks of college teams for games, or cause full on game postponements. Of course, the NFL has more resources than most college programs and conferences, and should be able to rapidly test these Falcons players. New technology also makes the process easier for teams, as Tom Pelissero has detailed.

All NFL players and other Tier 1/2 individuals wear tracking devices all day in the facility, so contact tracing is a relatively easy process. If no one was within 6 feet for 15+ straight minutes, tests positive or shows symptoms, no impact on anyone else’s status for game day. https://t.co/jR6G2Qn0Cq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 26, 2020

Hopefully good social distancing precautions were taken at practice, and Terrell’s immediate contact with others was limited. As Schefter reports, there haven’t been other positives on the roster so far.

Fingers crossed that it stays that way. The Atlanta Falcons are scheduled to host the Bears at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

