Details Emerging From Falcons Player’s Positive Test Result

Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper with the ball, with Atlanta Falcons CB A.J. Terrell in pursuit.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 20: Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball against A.J. Terrell #24 of the Atlanta Falcons and Darqueze Dennard #34 of the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell is the first NFL player that will miss time due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The hits keep coming for Atlanta. The news comes after the team blew a massive lead to the Dallas Cowboys n Week 2, to fall to 0-2 on the season. Terrell’s absence also comes at a very bad spot for the Falcons.

The team is already without fellow cornerback Kendall Sheffield and safety Ricardo Allen due to injury. While the team’s Week 3 opponent, the Chicago Bears, aren’t exactly the Kansas City Chiefs, Mitchell Trubisky has plenty to prove and can put up some numbers against a weak secondary.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has more details on A.J. Terrell’s positive test, and it’s not great. Terrell practiced on Friday after his test, before the results came in. That means the Falcons will have to contact trace others that came into close contact with him.

We’ve seen contact tracing knock out large chunks of college teams for games, or cause full on game postponements. Of course, the NFL has more resources than most college programs and conferences, and should be able to rapidly test these Falcons players. New technology also makes the process easier for teams, as Tom Pelissero has detailed.

Hopefully good social distancing precautions were taken at practice, and Terrell’s immediate contact with others was limited. As Schefter reports, there haven’t been other positives on the roster so far.

Fingers crossed that it stays that way. The Atlanta Falcons are scheduled to host the Bears at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

