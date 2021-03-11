Atlanta Falcons Announce Decision On K Younghoe Koo

With free agency just around the corner, the Atlanta Falcons are making sure they keep one of their best players in the fold for the 2021 season.

The Falcons announced that they’ve re-signed Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo. He was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, it’s a one-year deal for Koo.

Koo had the best season of his career in 2020, making 37-of-39 field goal attempts. What was so impressive about this past season for Koo was that he was perfect on all his attempts from at least 50 yards.

Had the Falcons not re-signed Koo this offseason, it would’ve left a massive hole on special teams for the front office to fill. Fortunately for general manager Terry Fontenot, he won’t have to worry about losing his superstar kicker.

In addition to the Koo signing, the Falcons reached agreements with wide receiver Christian Blake, cornerback Tyler Hall and defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner.

Atlanta has a few holes it’ll need to take care of this offseason, but it’s toward the bottom of the league in cap space.

The good news for the Falcons is they currently possess the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft. There’s an awfully strong chance they select a player who can make an immediate impact starting this September.