Atlanta Falcons Announce Official Decision On WR Calvin Ridley

Just over a week ago, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley announced he was stepping away from the football.

“These past few weeks have been very challenging and as much as I’d like to be on the field competing with my teammates, I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing,” Ridley wrote in a statement. “This will help me be the best version of myself now and in the future.

“I want to thank my teammates, the entire Atlanta Falcons organization, our great fans, my friends, and my family for all of their support during this time.”

With Ridley away from the team to take care of his mental health, the Falcons announced a decision on the wide receiver. Atlanta placed Ridley on the reserve list and he’ll miss at least the next three weeks.

We have placed Calvin Ridley on the reserve list and made other roster moves. https://t.co/gZNIrmSDeE — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 5, 2021

Earlier this season, Ridley missed the Falcons Week 5 game in London against the New York Jets. After missing another game against the Carolina Panthers, Ridley decided it was time to officially step away from the field.

In five games this season, Ridley, a 2020 second-team All-Pro, has caught 31 passes for 281 yards and two scores.