Falcons Announce Starting Quarterback After NFL Draft

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 26: A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals on August 26, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With the NFL Draft in their rearview mirror, the Atlanta Falcons have provided an update on their quarterback situation.

Although the Falcons selected Desmond Ridder in the third round of the draft, Marcus Mariota will be given the first crack at the starting job.

"Marcus being the veteran gives us a chance going forward," Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said, via The Athletic. "As with any position on this team, the best player is going to play, but obviously Marcus being the vet, that's the way it'll go starting out."

Mariota signed a two-year, $18.75 million contract with the Falcons this offseason, reuniting with Smith in the process. They previously spent time together on the Tennessee Titans.

Even though Mariota is on track to be the Falcons' starting quarterback, Smith won't rule out the possibility that Ridder sees the field next season.

"We’ll see,” Smith said. “We’ve got a long way to go until September. I’m not going to tell you our long-term plan or short-term plan. … It’ll play itself out."

Ridder was considered one of the few NFL-ready quarterbacks in this year's draft class. It'll be interesting to see if he can push Mariota for the starting job during training camp this summer.