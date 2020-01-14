Atlanta Falcons Announce They’re Changing Their Uniforms

The Atlanta Falcons have suffered back-to-back 7-9 seasons, missing the playoffs both years. It’s been all down-hill since the 2017 Super Bowl.

But Atlanta ownership has a plan to try and revitalize the franchise. Owner Arthur Blank announced on Tuesday afternoon the Falcons will be unveiling a new uniform in a coming month.

The reveal is set to take place in April of this year. The new uniforms will be worn at the start of the 2020-21 season.

Blank released a statement regarding the new uniforms on Tuesday.

“As Atlanta continues to evolve, so too must our team. We are thrilled to let you know for the first time since 2003, we will unveil a new Falcons uniform design in April 2020. Time and again, we’ve heard you ask for new uniforms. We’ve listened to your feedback and worked closely with Nike and the NFL over the past two years to create a look that represents you and reflects Atlanta’s culture, pride and unity.”

The entire statement can be read below.

Falcons are changing their uniforms for the 2020 season and will unveil the new look in April, per team owner Arthur Blank. pic.twitter.com/LiDgqzllwH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2020

The Atlanta Falcons teased the upcoming reveal in a video displaying a brief history of the team’s uniforms.

New year. New threads. Coming soon… pic.twitter.com/kVd2qdT2RV — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 14, 2020

It’s about time the Falcons make a change. Many are hoping Atlanta goes back to wearing the all-black uniform and helmet previously worn by the team.

It’ll be interesting to see which direction the Falcons take with this new uniform. Fans will have to wait a few more months for them to be revealed.