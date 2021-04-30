Atlanta Falcons Announce They’ve Signed A Veteran Quarterback

With longtime Atlanta Falcons backup Matt Schaub retiring earlier this year, Atlanta needs a new hand to hold the clipboard and take kneeldowns for Matt Ryan. And it looks like they’ve found their man.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Falcons are signing veteran quarterback AJ McCarron to a deal. Rapoport noted that this move is a strong indication that they won’t be drafting a quarterback at the 2021 NFL Draft tonight.

McCarron is coming off a two-year stint with the Houston Texans. He made just one start in four games, losing to the Tennessee Titans in 2019.

The former Alabama quarterback and fifth-round NFL Draft pick has barely played at all over the past few years actually. Since 2016 he’s appeared in just 10 games and has not thrown a touchdown.

But he’s just versatile enough in an NFL offense to give him plenty of job security.

Fortunately for the Atlanta Falcons, they probably won’t need to call on AJ McCarron for anything other than mop up duty. Matt Ryan is the definition of stability at the position, missing just three games since his 2008 rookie season.

This past year was one of Ryan’s best despite the team’s 4-12 record. He completed 65-percent of his passes for 4,581 yards and 26 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

The Falcons have a new head coach for 2021 in Arthur Smith. Integrating the offense he’s bringing over from the Tennessee Titans could take a while, but the Falcons have the personnel to make it work.

Will we see AJ McCarron take the field at all for the Falcons in 2021?