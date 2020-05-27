One of the biggest issues Atlanta Falcons RB Todd Gurley had in his final two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams was his knee.

Issues with his knee reduced his effectiveness in the 2018 playoffs, and limited him to career-lows in 2019. But now that he’s a member of the Falcons, it looks like Gurley’s health is returning.

A new video from the Falcons shows Gurley working out his once-injured knee. By the looks of it, the three-time Pro Bowler was able to move a significant amount of weight with it. Another recent video shows him balancing weight on the knee.

Gurley had a career-low 857 rushing yards on 223 carries for the Rams this past season. He fell below 1,200 yards from scrimmage for the first time in his career.

Unwilling to pay his top-five RB salary, the Rams released him after the season. Atlanta quickly scooped him up, giving him a one-year, $5.5 million contract

Gurley won’t get his chance at a revenge game in 2020 though. The Falcons and Rams don’t meet in the regular season.

Though the playoffs would be a very different story. Both teams are expected to be contenders for their respective divisions, or at least one of the three wildcard spots this coming season. There might not be a better place for Gurley to show the Rams what they gave up on than the postseason.

Will Todd Gurley return to his Pro Bowl form in 2020?