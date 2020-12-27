Everyone Had Same Reaction To Falcons’ Disastrous Finish

The Atlanta Falcons have invented new ways to disappoint their fans over the last few years. While today’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs doesn’t mean a lot in the long run, it still has to be a gut punch to lose a chance to hand the Super Bowl champs their second loss of the year.

The Falcons played Patrick Mahomes about as tough as anyone has this year through most of the game. They took a lead in the fourth quarter, and really looked like they may pull it out. Of course, you can’t ever count out Mahomes.

After Matt Ryan’s go-ahead touchdown pass to Laquon Treadwell put Atlanta back up, 14-10, with less than five minutes in the game, Mahomes got to work. After two incompletions, he found Travis Kelce for a huge 36-yard third-down conversion. Two plays later, the star tight end hauled in a 16-yard pass. On 1st-and-10 from the Atlanta 25, A.J. Terrell had an interception in the end zone, but couldn’t hold on, and the call stood after a Falcons review. On the very next play, Mahomes found Demarcus Robinson for a 25-yard touchdown to go up 17-14.

Matt Ryan had 1:55 to drive down the field, and he started to pick apart the Chiefs defense, getting down to Kansas City’s 21-yard line. Raheem Morris, with two timeouts in his pocket, opted to play for a game-tying field goal by the ever-reliable Younghoe Koo, one of the NFL’s best kickers. He missed the 39-yarder wide right.

Falcons lose after Younghoe Koo's missed FG! 😯 (via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/4Ml5BYoaZS — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 27, 2020

The Falcons have made heartbreaking losses an art form since their infamous 28-3 blown lead to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

Every time they lose in this fashion, the internet lights up.

Of course the Falcons missed that field goal. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 27, 2020

Koo never misses FGs. And of course he misses to tie the game in KC. Falcons are cursed, admit it, folks — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) December 27, 2020

Falcons always find a way to lose near the end. This time it's a dropped pick, 2nd time today they've done that against Mahomes. He of course makes them pay, throwing TD on next play to put Chiefs back on top by 3. Game they gave away vs Cowboys still their greatest hit, though. — Ed Bark (@unclebarkycom) December 27, 2020

Hahahahahah WOWWW! Of course the Falcons miss the game-winning FG. 🤦🏾‍♂️ #Chiefs #Falcons — Darnell Smith (@Darnell_Smith95) December 27, 2020

Of course, the Chiefs make holding on to a narrow lead very difficult. You can also argue that playing for overtime on the road at Mahomes and the Chiefs was a dumb decision, whether or not Koo missed that kick.

Chiefs fans shouldn’t be thrilled either. It hasn’t gotten a ton of play, but the Chiefs have not looked super sharp over the last few weeks. Reaching 14-1 is impressive any way you cut it, but their last win by more than one score was against the New York Jets on Nov. 1. They’ve won their last seven games by an average of 3.9 points, and that includes games against the lowly Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, and these Atlanta Falcons.

[ESPN]