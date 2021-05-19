On Tuesday, offensive lineman William Sweet was cut by the Dallas Cowboys. On Wednesday, he found another opportunity with the Atlanta Falcons.

Sweet, who played at the University of North Carolina from 2015-18, has yet to appear in an NFL regular season game. He spent much of last season on the practice squad in Dallas after a brief stint with the San Francisco 49ers.

Sweet was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019. He spent all of the 2019 season with the team on the injured reserve list.

Sweet was eventually waived by the Cardinals in February 2020.

In all likelihood, this is just a camp body signing for Atlanta. The Falcons have invested heavily in their offensive line in recent years, taking guard Chris Lindstrom and tackle Kaleb McGary in the first round in 2019, center Matt Hennessy in the third round in 2020 and guard Jalen Mayfield and center Drew Dalman in the third and fourth round respectively this year.

Atlanta also still has veteran Jake Matthews at left tackle.