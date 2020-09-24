Atlanta Falcons Cornerback Has A Message For The Fans

The Atlanta Falcons are off to an 0-2 start following a home loss to the Seattle Seahawks and a crushing 20-point blown lead to the Dallas Cowboys.

But Atlanta cornerback Darqueze Dennard wants the fans to know that they’re not giving up. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Dennard called on the fans not to lose hope. He says that he and the rest of the Falcons are confident they can be great this year.

“Please don’t lose confidence in us,” Dennard said. “I have all of the confidence in the world that we’re going to be great.”

Confidence is kind of hard to come by for the team these days though. The Falcons currently have the most points allowed and the second-most yards allowed. They allowed 38 points to Seattle and 40 to the Cowboys.

Both losses came in very different fashion though. The Seahawks stormed out the gate and scored 14 points in the first quarter, while the Cowboys offense was mostly anemic for the first half before a second-half explosion that included 16 points in the fourth quarter.

Darqueze Dennard on Falcons defense: "Please don't lose confidence in us, because I have all of the confidence in the world that we're going to be great." — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) September 24, 2020

All of it spells bad news for an Atlanta Falcons team that hoped to keep pace with the New Orleans Saints as well as the much-improved Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers.

While they’re only one game off the division lead right now, the next two games will be vitally important. If they don’t beat the Chicago Bears this week, they’ll head into Lambeau Field in Week 4 with an 0-3 record.

At that point, all bets are off on whether the Falcons can avoid falling below .500 on the year.

Can the Falcons turn it around?