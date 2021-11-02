Atlanta Falcons Have Added 2 Players To Active Roster

On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL’s trade deadline came and went without much of consequence happening.

However, that doesn’t mean there weren’t other moves being made. Earlier this afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons announced the team elevated two players to the active roster.

Linebackers Daren Bates and James Vaughters were activated to the active roster, while releasing Dorian Etheridge.

“The Falcons made a number of roster moves on Tuesday, which included signing linebackers Daren Bates and James Vaughters to the active roster and releasing Dorian Etheridge,” the Falcons announced on Tuesday.

We have made several roster moves. https://t.co/G8TkxJzkDC — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 2, 2021

Atlanta also announced the team signed veteran wide receiver Marvin Hall to the practice squad to add some depth with star wide receiver Calvin Ridley taking a leave of absence.

“The Falcons also signed wide receiver Marvin Hall to the practice squad as the team looks to add depth to its wide receiver room in the absence of Calvin Ridley,” the team announced.

Both Bates and Vaughters have seen plenty of playing time so far this season. Both were practice squad elevations for two games earlier in the year.