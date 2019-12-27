The Atlanta Falcons Have Made A Decision On Dan Quinn

Earlier this season, it seemed almost certain that Dan Quinn would be fired by the Atlanta Falcons. Fast forward to the final week of the year, and it turns out he’ll actually return for the 2020 season.

The Falcons had a 1-7 record coming out of their bye week, but clearly the players didn’t give up on Quinn.

Atlanta has won five out of its past seven games. That resurgence has obviously changed team owner Arthur Blank’s mind about potentially firing Quinn.

On Friday, the Falcons officially announced that Quinn will return for next season. General manager Thomas Dimitroff will also be back with the team.

BREAKING NEWS: GM Thomas Dimitroff and Head Coach Dan Quinn to return in 2020. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 27, 2019

In addition to this announcement, the Falcons revealed that Raheem Morris will be the team’s defensive coordinator.

There’s no question that Atlanta had a disappointing campaign, but the franchise has a plethora of talent. Perhaps, the return of Quinn and Dimitroff will rejuvenate the locker room heading into 2020.

Since the Falcons will not be making changes to their coaching staff in the offseason, it appears the Carolina Panthers are the only team in the NFC South that will be in line for a new coach.