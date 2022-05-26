Atlanta Falcons Have Signed Veteran Running Back

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 02: Atlanta Falcons helmets on the field during the Super Bowl LI practice on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Atlanta Falcons added a running back with ties to head coach Arthur Smith to their roster.

Atlanta signed Jeremy McNichols, who spent the last two seasons suiting up for the Tennessee Titans. In 2020, he worked under Smith, who was Tennessee's offensive coordinator.

That season, McNichols rushed for a career-high 204 yards and one touchdown on 47 carries. He also caught 12 passes for 55 yards.

McNichols' rushing totals dipped to 41 carries, 156 yards and no scores in 2021, but he did set personal bests as a receiver, grabbing 28 receptions for 240 yards and one touchdowns.

McNichols was a fifth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017. He has also appeared in regular season games with the San Francisco 49ers (2017), Indianapolis Colts (2018) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2019).

McNichols will have his work cut out for him trying to crack the Falcons' roster. Atlanta already has Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, 2022 fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier and Qadree Ollison on its depth chart.