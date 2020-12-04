Falcons Announce Status Update For RB Todd Gurley vs. Saints

The Atlanta Falcons have released their injury report for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

The list features some big names, including running back Todd Gurley and wide receiver Julio Jones. Gurley (knee) and Jones (hamstring) are both questionable for this weekend’s matchup.

Both Gurley and Jones were limited in Wednesday’s practice — but, their conditions seem to be in the decline. Neither of the two offensive stars practiced on Thursday.

The Falcons were able to pull out a win over the Raiders last week without the help of Gurley and Jones. But, Sunday’s matchup against the Saints will likely be a different story if the offensive juggernauts are unable to return.

Gurley nearly doubles the next leading rusher for Atlanta with 610 yards on the season. He also leads the team with nine rushing touchdowns through 10 games played. Without Gurley, the Falcons rushing attack consists of Brian Hill and Ito Smith. The two backups have only combined for 427 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

It’s safe to say that Gurley’s return gives Atlanta more of a fighting chance against the 9-2 Saints.

In some good news for the Falcons, leading receiver Calvin Ridley, tight end Hayden Hurst and kicker Younghoe Koo were all upgraded from limited to full practice participants on Thursday/Friday.

After losing their first five games, Atlanta has won four of its last six. The Atlanta Falcons will look to get revenge on the division-rival Saints after losing to them 24-9 two weeks ago.

Keep posted for updates on Gurley and Jones’ injury status in the coming days.